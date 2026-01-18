Implementation of SIR: Conspiracy to amend Constitution, Telangana CM hits out at BJP

Khammam (Telangana), Jan 18 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday alleged that the implementation of the SIR of electoral rolls in the country was part of a BJP conspiracy to amend the Constitution.

Addressing the CPI’s centenary celebrations here, Revanth Reddy accused the NDA government at the Centre of seeking to remain in power permanently and alleged that the SIR was being implemented to delete the votes of poor people.

He said that irrespective of whether it was the Congress, the Communists or any other party, all those who wanted democracy to survive should unite and fight Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"During the election campaign, Rahul Gandhi had said that if the BJP won 400 seats in the Lok Sabha, it would change the Constitution and abolish reservations. The BJP could secure only 240 seats. Now, in an indirect attempt, the BJP is trying to amend the Constitution. As part of this, the SIR is being implemented," he alleged.

Reddy said leaders such as Dr B R Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi had ensured voting rights for the poor, enabling them to elect their representatives.

"Today, the BJP is using the SIR to take away the voting rights of the poor. A conspiracy is underway in this country," he alleged.

He claimed that if names were removed from electoral rolls, poor people would be denied access to government welfare schemes.

"The BJP is determined to destroy the rights of the poor. That is why the country is facing a dangerous situation," he said, reiterating the call for a united fight against the Prime Minister.

The chief minister also attacked Prime Minister Modi, alleging that the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) had been diluted to strengthen multinational companies, forcing poor people to migrate to cities in search of work.