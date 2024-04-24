Implemented 99 percent promises unlike Chandrababu Naidu: AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Tekkali (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said his government fulfilled 99 percent of the promises he made before 2019 elections unlike TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, who allegedly gave fake and false assurances.

The YSRCP chief said this at a public meeting in Tekkali in Srikakulam as he concluded his 22-day ‘Memanta Siddham’ (we are ready) bus yatra.

“Implemented 99 percent of the manifesto promises in the last 58 months… If you vote for Jagan, all the schemes will continue for the next five years, but Chandrababu will discontinue the welfare schemes if you vote for TDP,” claimed Reddy.

The CM noted that his government scripted history by delivering welfare schemes to beneficiaries at their door step, and underscored the reforms ushered in education, medical and health sectors.

According to Reddy, the TDP supremo does not have any achievements to his credit and thus always criticises the YSRCP chief.

Reddy asked the people if they wanted a ‘cheat like Chandrababu or an honest person like Jagan’.

The CM alleged that the opposition alliance of BJP, TDP and Janasena is coming up with colourful manifestos and asked people if they are ready to ‘save’ the state from them.

Meanwhile, Reddy covered a distance of 2,100 km as part of his ‘Memanta Siddham’ bus tour through 86 Assembly constituencies.

Enroute, he addressed 16 public meetings, and six special meetings to interact with distinct groups of people such as welfare pensioners, weavers and other beneficiaries.

Reddy’s bus tour traversed through diverse landscapes and also was part of nine mega roadshows.

Exuding confidence over the response his tour evoked, the CM asserted that the ruling party will win all the 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats in the southern state.

Elections in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13. PTI STH ROH