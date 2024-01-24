Implementing many welfare schemes with Centre's cooperation: Pondy CM

Puducherry Jan 24 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday said that the government here has been able to implement several welfare schemes with the full cooperation of the Centre, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Handing over free laptops to students of Classes XI and XII at a function here, the chief minister said that this scheme was designed by him to help students keep themselves abreast of the latest developments in technology.

"I have also been flooded with requests from the students on several occasions for distribution of the laptops," he said, adding that this has fulfilled the expectations of the students of government and government-aided schools.

Rangasamy said that the government's schemes benefit students, the poorer sections and also offers jobs to the educated youth. "The implementation of the schemes is possible largely due to the cooperation of the Narendra Modi-headed Central government," he said.

As many as 28,000 students are covered under the free laptop scheme involving an expenditure of Rs 68 crore.

Rangasamy said eyebrows were raised in some sections who kept asking as to how the government would be able to meet the expenditure. "Without levying any new taxes or raising tax, the government has been able to implement welfare schemes. Our revenue from commercial taxes, excise and tourism sectors is also buoyant," he said.

The chief minister said that his government was 'walking the talk' and said that the previous (Congress) regime let several schemes gather dust, ignoring its significance.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam, Speaker R Selvam, legislators and officials of the Department of Education were present at the event. PTI COR SDP KH