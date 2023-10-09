Implementing new open space policy without discussions illegal, Cong delegation tells Mumbai civic chief

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) The draft policy on open spaces must be scrapped by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad said on Monday.

Talking to reporters after meeting civic chief IS Chahal, she said approving the policy without discussing it with public representatives elected by the city's two crore citizens was "illegal" and "dangerous for democracy".

The term of corporators ended early last year and the BMC is being run by the civic chief as administrator.

"It is unconstitutional to take such an important decision through an administrator appointed by the state government when the BMC corporators are without any power. The intention seems to be for the benefit of 27 people," Gaikwad said.

A Mumbai Congress delegation comprising former MP Milind Deora, former state minister Naseem Khan and others met Chahal and handed over a memorandum of demands.

The Mumbai Congress claimed, as per the new policy, it has been decided to refund 50 percent of the total building cost and other construction on the plot without taking the plots back from the developers and institutions.

Moreover, the plot will be given to the same developer or organization for the next 10 years.

"This means these developers are earning through BMC. Moreover, these same people will get possession again as per the new policy," she said.

Of the total number of developers and organisations, 27 had been formed by simply setting up offices without conducting any sport or other activities, Gaikwad alleged.

"Why can't the BMC develop these plots since it recently spent Rs 1700 crore for the beautification of the city. It can spend Rs 350-400 crore more and develop these plots, which will be useful for Mumbaikars," she said.

The BMC has told the Congress delegation the policy was not finalised and suggestions have been invited from the public, Gaikwad said.

The Mumbai Congress also demanded that the party be allowed to reopen its sealed office in the BMC headquarters.

The party also objected to offices being provided in the headquarter complex to Mumbai district guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar and Mumbai suburban district guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

Gaikwad said the Congress has also questioned the civic commissioner about discriminatory treatment over allocation of funds.

"In the meeting, the BMC commissioner told us he is not authorised to allocate funds or allot cabins. He said he got written orders from the state government about it," Gaikwad claimed. PTI KK BNM BNM