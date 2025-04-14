Importance of forensic science has increases manifold with crime becoming borderless: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) The importance of forensic science has increased manifold with crime becoming borderless and criminals often breaching the boundaries of states and countries, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Monday, highlighting that the Modi government has made forensic science a part of the criminal justice system.

The government also is working to ensure people get justice in time and to their satisfaction, he said at the All India Forensic Science Summit 2025.fire "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the government is striving to make the criminal justice system people-centric and scientific. Along with this, the government is working to ensure that the person seeking justice gets justice in time and also gets satisfaction of getting justice," he said.

The home minister said forensic science is very useful to strengthen the country's criminal justice system.

"Prime Minister Modi's vision has worked to change the landscape of the criminal justice system of this country. We have made forensic science a part of the criminal justice system so that justice is not only delivered and guilty is punished but at the same time ensuring that no innocent suffers," he said.

Shah said the Summit will prove to be very useful in bringing experts on one platform, discussing policies, formulating and shaping future strategies and finding a unanimously accepted solution.

"In today's times, if we have to provide timely justice and increase the conviction rate, then this is not possible without forensic science," he said.

Shah said there was a time when crime used to be limited to the boundaries of districts, states and countries, but it has become borderless now. "In such a situation, the importance of forensic science increases manifold." The home minister said there should be no injustice done either to the accused to the complainant. "If we want to ensure this, then we will have to make forensic science a part of the criminal justice system." Shah said the two initiatives of establishing Forensic Science University in 2009 and 2020 were taken under the leadership of Modi, first as the chief minister of Gujarat and then as the prime minister of the country.

It has not only provided the country with trained manpower but has also "opened our doors for research in many fields", he said.

The home minister said as per the new criminal laws, visit of the forensic team is mandatory in cases that entail punishment up to seven years.

"PM Modi works with a vision. The new criminal laws came in 2024 but National Forensic Science University was established in 2020 itself. It has seven campuses in different states of the country and nine new campuses will be established in the next six months," he said.

Paying tributes to Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, Shah said Babasaheb wrote the Constitution keeping in mind the traditions and needs of the country "so that the Constitution remains relevant for the next 1000 years and does not become obsolete". PTI ACB TIR TIR