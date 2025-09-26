Importance of forums like SCO increasing, we no longer live in bipolar world: MoS Singh

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Thursday said the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is more than a political and economic alliance, asserting that the SCO is also a platform to "deepen cultural understanding" and people-to-people ties.

In his address at the opening session of the 2nd SCO Young Authors' Conference held in Delhi, he said the ideas exchanged during the two-day event will also "contribute to a more vibrant and culturally rich SCO region".

Besides, authors and other delegates from different SCO member states, many diplomats posted here at the embassies of countries, which are part of the regional grouping, including Russia and Pakistan, also attended the event.

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Pakistan became its permanent member along with India in 2017.

Delegates from India, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, among others, are also taking part in the conference that has multiple thematic sessions and a range of speakers lined up over the two days.

Later, Singh interacted with reporters on the sidelines of the conference.

"The importance of these regional forums is increasing. We no longer live in a bipolar world, every region is striving for its autonomy and its power, its economic reach, social reach, and SCO by itself is a very important region," he said.

Asked about the importance of cultural diplomacy amid volatility in geopolitics, the MoS said, "We have to understand each other's sentiments, we have to understand each other's point of view, and there in no better platform than the creative platform to share experiences, to understand views, and build connect between people." The Union minister said this conference reflects direct manifestation of the government of India's unwavering commitment to empower the next generation.

Earlier in his address to delagates, he said, "Your presence here today is a testament to the enduring spirit of cooperation and shared vision that lies at the core of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)," Singh said in his address.

And, this conference is a significant example of the "collaborative spirit" between the ministries and other partners, he said.

The Ministry of Education and the National Book Trust, India are the co-hosts of event, along with other partners.

The SCO is more than a political and economic alliance, he said, adding, "it is a platform to deepen cultural understanding and also people to people ties".

The ideas exchanged here will not only shape your individual trajectories as authors and artists, but will "also contribute to a more vibrant and culturally rich SCO region", Singh said.

The success of the first edition of the conference held in 2023 under India's chairmanship "set a high standard" and it is a matter of great pride that this biennial event is a now a fixture on the calendar fostering a new generation of creative thinkers and writers, he added.

The theme of this conference, "Dynamics of Creative Spaces in Digital Age", is both "timely and consequential," the MoS asserted.

It resonates deeply with India's own national vision as articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that "we must harness technology creatively for the welfare and progress of our societies".

"It is the youth that are the inheritors and the architects of our shared future, and this conference provides you with a unique opportunity to build a community of creative minds, to share your perspectives, and to learn from one another's experiences," he said.

In his address, he also underlined that as a Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs, "I witness the increasing relevance of cultural diplomacy at the global stage first-hand".

This conference is a living testament to "shared commitment" of SCO member states, youth cooperation, and cultural exchange, Singh said.

"May your shared passion for creativity be the foundation for a future of peace, prosperity, and cultural harmony within the SCO," he said.

Russian author Anna Babina, based in St Petersburg, is also attending the event.

"This is my first time in India, and the experience of being here is inspiring me to write something about my India visit," she told PTI on the sidelines of the event. PTI KND MNK MNK