Advertisment
#National

IMPORTANT ADVISORY

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
27 Dec 2023
New Update

Attn EDs: PTI had on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, carried a story (DEL45, Slug: GOGOI-DHANKHAR) attributing some comments to Rajya Sabha MP and former chief justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

Advertisment

The comments were sourced to an unverified X handle carrying his name and picture. Gogoi has since clarified that he is not on social media and does not have an account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In a statement, he said, "I am not on the social media and do not have a Twitter account. Any tweet in the above matter attributed to me is false and misleading." Editors are requested to ignore the story.

The error is regretted. PTI RT RT

Advertisment
Subscribe