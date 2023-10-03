Important case heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, October 3: * Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu failed to secure any relief from the SC, which posted for October 9 his plea challenging the high court order refusing to quash an FIR against him in the Skill Development Corporation scam case.

* A centralised assessment may be required if there are cross transactions between individuals, the SC said while hearing petitions filed by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and trusts linked to them challenging the transfer of their Income Tax assessments to the Central Circle, which is mandated to check tax evasion.

* SC refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to declare the 'Ram Sethu' as a national monument and for the construction of a wall at the site, saying these are administrative matters for the government.

* SC dismissed three pleas and imposed a cost on sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt for alleging bias on the part of a lower court judge conducting his trial in a drugs planting case.

* SC said that it will hear on October 6 pleas challenging the Patna High Court's August 1 order giving the go-ahead for a caste survey in Bihar.

* SC granted bail to Basant Bansal and Pankaj Bansal, directors of Gurugram-based realty group M3M, in a money laundering case.

* SC asked the Allahabad High Court registrar to appear before it on October 30 and place the requisite information and documents pertaining to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute before it.

* SC asked the child welfare committee (CWC) to take a decision within a week on the release of two minor sons of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, who was killed in Prayagraj on April 15, from a child welfare home in Uttar Pradesh.

* SC agreed to examine whether one of the conditions imposed by the Delhi High Court asking an accused to "drop a Google pin" from his mobile phone to enable investigators to track his movement while on bail violated the fundamental right to privacy.