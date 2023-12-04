Important cases heard by Delhi High Court on Dec 4

Important cases heard by Delhi High Court on Monday, December 4: * HC sought the Centre's stand on a PIL against the alleged use of public servants and defence personnel to spread "political propaganda" by showcasing the achievements of the government in the last nine years.

* HC sought the Centre's response on a public interest litigation against the unregulated use of artificial intelligence and deepfakes.

* HC asked the Centre whether it was willing to grant permission to the mother of a Kerala woman, who is on death row in Yemen for killing a Yemeni national, along with three others to travel to that country to negotiate with the victim’s family about paying blood money to save her daughter from the gallows.

* HC said it will hear on December 6 a plea by alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar seeking quashing of a case lodged against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the anti-money laundering law in connection with the 2017 Election Commission bribery matter.

* HC has asked the Delhi University to endeavour to include the quota of foreign students in its newly introduced integrated five-year law course from the next academic session as per the extant regulations.

* Following recent reports of leopard- spotting in Sainik Farm area, the HC asked the forest department to not take steps pursuant to its proposal to hold a 'Walk with Wildlife' event inside a nearby wildlife sanctuary later this month as it cannot expose people to the risk of an encounter with the big cat there.

* HC heard a public interest litigation by a Mehrauli resident against the "annoyance" caused to the area inhabitants due to the traffic issues and noise pollution on account of "mushrooming" of restaurants and pubs there. PTI SKV ADS RPA