Important cases heard by Delhi High Court on Dec 5

Important cases heard by the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, December 5: * HC listed for hearing on February 14 a plea by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking death penalty for Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in a terror funding case. The court directed that Malik, who had pleaded guilty to the charges, shall join the court proceedings virtually.

Advertisment

* HC pulled up a lawyer for filing a petition seeking direction to the Centre to prohibit the display of anti-tobacco health spots having graphic or gross images during film screenings in cinema halls and on television and OTT platforms, and asked him to file an affidavit expressing regret.

* HC asked the Resolution Professional (RP) of crisis-hit Go First to file an affidavit on a plea by a lessor seeking contempt action against him for allegedly not complying with the court order to allow inspection and maintenance of aircraft.

* HC asked the authorities here to conduct structural audit of public buildings like hospitals and schools to test their stability against tremors caused by earthquakes in the region.

Advertisment

* HC reserved its verdict on whether to accord permission to the forest department to hold a 'Walk with Wildlife' event inside the Asola Bhatti wildlife sanctuary in the Southern Ridge here later this month.

* HC directed an increase in the existing threshold income of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh annually for admission under the EWS category in schools in the national capital, till the government brings in an amendment under the law, saying the figure shall be corresponding to the living standards of the intended beneficiaries of the scheme.

* Senior lawyers not only represent the parties but also owe a duty to court to see that its majesty and dignity is maintained, the HC has said while issuing notice to the CEO of a US-based real estate company in a contempt plea for allegedly acting in violation of its order. PTI SKV ADS SKV CK