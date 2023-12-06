Important cases heard by Delhi High Court on Dec 6

Important cases heard by the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, December 6: * HC asked the authorities to maintain status quo with respect to translocation of spotted deer from the city's famous 'Deer Park' pursuant to the cancellation of its recognition as a 'mini zoo'.

Advertisment

* HC asked the Centre to decide expeditiously, preferably within three months, a representation to ban and cancel the licence to keep "dangerous" dog breeds such as Pitbull, Terriers, American Bulldog and Rottweiler.

* HC has asked a single judge to determine afresh the value of the ancestral house of Salman Rushdie at civil lines here which the globally renowned writer’s father had agreed to sell to a Congress leader in 1970 but the deal stalled due to a dispute between the two sides.

* HC underscored the need for recruitment of more public prosecutors for the trial courts here. PTI SKV ADS NB