Important cases heard by Delhi High Court on December 12

Important cases heard by Delhi High Court on Tuesday, December 12: * HC dismissed National Conference leader Omar Abdullah's plea seeking a divorce from his estranged wife on grounds of cruelty, saying there was no merit in his appeal.

* HC sought the Centre's response to a plea by the AAP seeking allotment of land in the national capital for the construction of its offices, having been recognised as a national party.

* HC dismissed a plea by news portal NewsClick seeking a stay on the income tax demand during the pendency of the appeal before the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals).

* HC permitted the mother of a Kerala woman, who is on death row in Yemen for killing a Yemeni national, to travel to the West Asian country to negotiate about blood money with the victim's family and save her daughter from the gallows. PTI SKV RHL