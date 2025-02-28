Important cases heard by Delhi High Court on February 28

Important cases heard by the Delhi High Court on Friday, February 28: * HC reserved its verdict on the bail plea of alleged middleman Christian Michel James in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland money laundering case.

* HC dismissed a plea for clarification in its order that disposed of an appeal on the installation of Maharani Lakshmi Bai's statue at the Shahi Idgah park in Delhi's Sadar Bazar.

* HC granted last opportunity to Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale to respond to a contempt plea filed by former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri.

* HC expressed shock over 16 industrial areas in Delhi not having any common effluent treatment plants with effluents flowing freely into the Yamuna river without any treatment.

* HC dismissed a plea by the heirs of ex-Bikaner ruler late Karni Singh seeking outstanding arrears of rent from the central government for the Bikaner House.

* HC said the president of the Indian Olympic Association does not have the power to unilaterally take over the affairs of a state association. PTI ADS SKV ARI