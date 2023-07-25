Important cases heard by Delhi High Court on July 25

Important cases heard by Delhi High Court on Tuesday, July 25: * HC directed the city authorities to close down all coaching centres operating without a no-objection certificate from the fire services department.

* HC was informed that experts have agreed to ban two veterinary drugs used for the treatment of livestock because of their adverse impact on vultures.

* HC has refused to hand over the custody of a two-year-old child to his father and upheld an order granting the infant's charge to the mother. PTI SKV ADS SZM