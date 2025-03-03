Important cases heard by Delhi High Court on Mar 3

Important cases heard by the Delhi High Court on Monday, March 3: * HC asked the Delhi Police to file its reply on a bail plea filed by Neelam Azad, the sole woman accused arrested in the December 13, 2023 Parliament security breach case.

* HC said it would hear on April 7 a batch of pleas challenging the results of the Common Law Admission Test 2025 and decide the matter expeditiously.

* An Indian woman on death row in Abu Dhabi for the alleged murder of a four-month-old child has already been executed on February 15, the HC hearing her father's plea about her well-being was informed.

* HC stayed a decision of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to constitute an ad-hoc panel to run the affairs of the Boxing Federation of India.

* HC recently said a complete ban on the use of smartphones by school students was an "undesirable and unworkable" approach whereas it should be regulated and monitored.

* The condition of river Yamuna has surpassed the threshold where any further interference in its rejuvenation and restoration efforts cannot be justified, the HC has said. PTI SKV NB