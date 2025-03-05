Important cases heard by Delhi High Court on March 5

Important cases heard by the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, March 5: * HC refused to allow persons, who missed their train owing to the February 15 stampede, to be impleaded as parties in a PIL on the tragic event at the New Delhi Railway Station.

* HC dismissed a plea against the demolition of a slum in the Okhla Dhobi Ghat area, saying it was illegal and posed a significant threat to the ecologically sensitive Yamuna floodplains.

* HC ordered the Centre and Delhi government to comply with the Supreme Court's directions on compulsory registration of marriages in three months.

* Observing that granting a sentence lesser than the prescribed minimum under the law for protection of wildlife and environment would frustrate its object and set a dangerous precedent for future cases, the HC disapproved an effective sentence of two days awarded to persons guilty of dealing in Shahtoosh shawls derived from Tibetan antelopes.

* As he bid goodbye, Delhi HC's Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta said a judge's efficiency couldn't be solely assessed by the number of judgements pronounced, as justice needed appropriate allocation of time.