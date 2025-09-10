Important cases heard by Delhi High Court on September 10

Important cases heard by the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, Sep 10: * Delhi HC directs Priya Kapur to disclose all assets belonging to late husband Sunjay Kapur * Delhi HC says will pass order on actor Abhishek Bachchan's plea to protect his publicity, personality rights * Delhi HC junks plea seeking FIR over M F Husain paintings * HC asks UPSC to respond to plea for reservation for visually challenged candidates in CMSE * Delhi HC questions fairness of LG's notification on police evidence * More needs to be done by DU to ensure students union polls conducted in orderly manner: HC * Delhi HC seeks AVUT's response on Sushil Ansal's plea in passport fraud case * Delhi HC refuses to direct ECI on plea seeking certain poll reforms. PTI UK SKV HIG HIG