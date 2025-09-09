Important cases heard by Delhi High Court on September 9

Important cases heard by the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, Sep 9: * Actor Karisma Kapoor's kids move Delhi HC for share in late father's property * Actor Aishwarya Rai urges Delhi HC to protect publicity, personality rights * Sexual harassment continues to haunt women at work place; men’s mindset unchanged: Delhi HC * HC uphold's man 20-yr jail term for raping minor sister, says brother ought to be protector * Educated woman continuing relationship with man knowing marital status not exploited in law: Delhi HC. PTI UK SKV HIG