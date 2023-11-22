Important cases heard by SC on Nov 22

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, November 22: * The Supreme Court directed the Centre to review by January 17 the legal question of whether a person holding a driving licence for a light motor vehicle (LMVs) is also entitled to legally drive a transport vehicle having unladen weight not exceeding 7,500 kilograms.

* The Supreme Court said its "limited ambit" was whether the 2022 verdict, which had upheld the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) powers to arrest and attach property involved in money laundering, was required to be reconsidered by a larger bench of five-judges.

* The Supreme Court said it will hear in January a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the IPC provision on sedition, months after the Centre introduced in Parliament bills to replace the colonial-era penal statutes, proposing among other things the repeal of the sedition law. PTI SJK CK CK