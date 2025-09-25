Important cases heard by SC on Thursday

Important cases matters heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, September 25: * SC reserves verdict on the constitutional question as to whether judicial officers, who completed seven years of practice as advocates prior to joining the bench, can be considered for appointment as district judges against vacancies reserved for members of the bar.

* Centre defends its policy on granting permanent commission to Short Service Commission women officers, says the apex court's verdicts on the aspect were being followed without discrimination.

* SC disapproves the use of school grounds for religious festivities, but allows a Ramleela event being organised for a century in Uttar Pradesh's Tundla.

* SC seeks Centre's response on PIL seeking import curbs on yellow peas considered a substitute for pulses, claiming its supply was affecting the livelihoods of farmers.

* In a relief to an 80-year-old man whose son did not allow him to reside in his properties, SC sets aside an order that quashed a directive asking the son to vacate the properties.

* SC says it would hear former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar's plea against conviction and life imprisonment in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case after Diwali break.

* SC slams Madhya Pradesh government and CBI for the delay in suspending absconding police officers accused in a custodial death case, warns of contempt action. PTI MNL ARI