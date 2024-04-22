Important cases heard by Supreme Court on April 22

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, April 22: * Observing the issue as "serious", the SC held that denying child-care leaves to a mother who is taking care of a child with disabilities would violate the constitutional duty of the State to ensure equal participation of women in the workforce * The Centre told the SC that the Election Commission has given clearance to it to deal with the issue raised by Karnataka regarding financial assistance for drought management * More than 12 years after it was delivered, the Centre on Monday moved the SC seeking modification of its verdict in the 2G spectrum case which said the State was duty bound to adopt the auction route while transferring or alienating the country's natural resources * Taking note of "exceptional" circumstances, the SC permitted a 14-year-old rape survivor to undergo medical termination of her almost 30-week pregnancy, saying the welfare of the minor was of "paramount importance" * The SC allowed an appeal filed by Yash Raj Films against an order of the National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (NCDRC) which directed the production firm to pay Rs 10,000 along with litigation costs as compensation to a consumer being aggrieved by exclusion of a song in Bollywood movie "Fan" * Observing that the legal profession needed "mature people", the SC refused to entertain a PIL seeking directions to the Centre and the Bar Council of India to set up an expert committee for exploring the feasibility of introducing a three-year LLB course after class 12 instead of the existing five-year course * The SC said that not more than Rs 600 can be charged for enrolling law graduates as advocates across the country, as it reserved its verdict on pleas challenging "exorbitant" fees being levied by state bar bodies for the purpose * The SC agreed to examine the plea by TV journalist Soumya Viswanathan's mother against the bail granted to four convicts who were serving life imprisonment for the 2008 murder of her daughter * The Tamil Nadu government opposed in the SC the finding of the Survey of India that Kerala has not encroached upon land covered under the Periyar Lake Lease Agreement of October 1886 while executing a mega parking project near the Mullaperiyar dam * The SC sought the Gujarat government's response on a bail plea of retired IAS officer Pradeep Sharma in a case of alleged illegal allotment of government land for monetary benefit during his tenure as the Kutch district collector * The SC sought the response from the office of West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on a plea alleging inaction in giving assent to the West Bengal Universities (Amendment) Bill 2022, which was passed by the state legislature in June 2022 * The SC said if Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, one of the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, has been physically attending political events, it would be a violation of his bail conditions. PTI MNL MNL SZM