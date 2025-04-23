Important cases heard by Supreme Court on April 23

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, April 23: * SC told DMK leader V Senthil Balaji to make a choice "between post and freedom" as it warned him of cancelling bail if he did not step down as minister in Tamil Nadu.

* SC asked Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha to amicably settle the defamation case lodged by the Congress lawmaker against the senior BJP leader.

* SC said the procedure adopted by the Allahabad High Court in reviewing and modifying the conviction of three persons was "totally untenable" and set it aside.

* NIA opposed in SC, the bail plea of a Delhi based businessman arrested in connection with the Rs 21,000 crore Mundra port drug haul case, where around 3,000 kg of heroin was recovered saying proceeds of sale were used for funding terror activities of 'Lashkar-e-taiba'.

* There is growing trend of the dowry victim arraigning the relatives of the husband, SC remarked while quashing a dowry harassment case against in laws of a woman.

* SC affirmed quashing of punishment of a retired police officer who was charged with abdication of duty and misconduct during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and directed grant of consequential benefits including revision of his pension.

* SC dismissed a student's plea challenging the rejection of her nomination for contesting the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union elections on April 25.

* The West Bengal government told SC that the CBI is like an “unwanted guest" and does not have any jurisdiction to probe cases inside the state once the general consent to investigate is withdrawn by it.

* SC refused to examine pleas seeking guidelines for protecting doctors from rising instances of assault and said it cannot be expected to do everything and monitor each activity.

* SC refused to stay the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) mains examination scheduled for April 25 and rejected the pleas alleging paper leak during a preliminary test on December 13 last year.

* SC expressed anguish and strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack that targeted tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday.

* SC directed the West Bengal government to submit a report on the status of investigation against BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya, Arjun Singh and others in criminal cases lodged against them in the state. PTI PKS NB