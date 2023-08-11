Important cases heard by Supreme Court on August 11

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, Aug 11: * Observing that there has to be harmony and comity between communities, the SC mooted a committee constituted by the Director General of Police of Haryana to go into the cases registered in the wake of the recent communal riots in the state that claimed six lives.

* SC granted interim bail for two months to former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on medical grounds in a money laundering case.

* SC questioned the Bihar government as to how many of the convicts, granted remission in April this year along with former Lok Sabha MP Anand Mohan, were held guilty of murdering public servants on duty.

* SC granted bail to Nikhat Bano, the wife of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA Abbas Ansari, who was arrested for alleged unlawful meeting with her husband in jail.

* SC sought responses from the Centre and the Enforcement Directorate on a plea filed by Basant Bansal and Pankaj Bansal, directors of Gurugram-based realty group M3M, against an order of the Punjab and Haryana high court refusing to release them on bail in a money laundering probe linked to an alleged bribery case against a former judge.

* SC termed as "laudable" the concern flagged in a plea which raised the need for page limits on petition filed in courts, but said it may be difficult to frame "one size fits all" direction of this nature. PTI ABA NB