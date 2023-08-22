Important cases heard by Supreme Court on August 22

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, August 22: * Terming as "erroneous" the Kerala High Court's approach, the Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside its verdict suspending the conviction of Lakshadweep Lok Sabha MP Mohammed Faizal in an attempt to murder case, but shielded him from immediate disqualification by keeping in abeyance the operation of its order for six weeks * The Supreme Court Tuesday termed as "unacceptable" the submissions that Article 370 of the Constitution will cease to operate once the term of constituent assembly of Jammu and Kashmir ended in 1957 * The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Wednesday a plea filed by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan challenging an order passed by a trial court to give voice sample in a case for allegedly delivering a hate speech and using derogatory language against former chief minister Mayawati in 2007 * The Supreme Court has granted bail to a person accused of hatching a conspiracy to kill a local Shiv Sena leader in Maharashtra in 2020 * The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would hear on September 21 a plea by activist Jyoti Jagtap, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, challenging an order of the Bombay High Court declining her bail * The Supreme Court Tuesday sought a response of NGO 'Gene Campaign' and others on a plea of the Centre seeking withdrawal of its oral undertaking of November 2022 that it would not go ahead with the commercial cultivation of the genetically modified (GM) mustard in the country. PTI SJK SZM