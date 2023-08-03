Important cases heard by Supreme Court on August 3

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, Aug 3: * Is there no mechanism to abrogate Article 370 even when the people of Jammu and Kashmir want it, SC asked and wondered if the now repealed provision can't be touched will it not amount to creating a "new category" beyond the basic structure of the Constitution.

Advertisment

* Muslim body Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee moved SC against the Allahabad High Court order permitting an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey at the Gyanvapi mosque.

* A petition has been filed in SC challenging the Patna High Court order upholding the validity of a caste survey in Bihar, contending the notification issued by the state government for the exercise is against the constitutional mandate.

* SC stayed an order of the Calcutta High court directing CBI to interrogate jailed TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in connection with irregularities in teacher recruitment case. PTI PKS RHL