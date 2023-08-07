Important cases heard by Supreme Court on August 7

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, Aug 7: * As Manipur sank deeper into ethnic violence, the SC ordered setting up of a committee of three former women high court judges to oversee relief and rehabilitation of victims and compensation to them besides asking former Maharashtra police chief Dattatray Padsalgikar to monitor the probe in criminal cases. * SC dismissed pleas of Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji and his wife Megala challenging the Madras High Court order upholding his arrest in a money laundering case.

* The convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots chased her with a "blood thirsty approach" to hunt Muslims and kill them, the SC was told.

* The central government's ambitious Project Cheetah is facing a major problem, with the animals translocated from South Africa developing a "winter cover", a thick coat of fur, in anticipation of African winter, the SC was told.

* SC dismissed a PIL seeking a probe by a panel headed by a former apex court judge into the audio clips where Tamil Nadu Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan was purportedly heard making remarks about the wealth accumulated by the family of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

* SC refused to entertain a petition by the interim resolution professional (IRP) of crisis-hit Go First airline against the Delhi High Court order permitting lessors to inspect their aircraft and carry out maintenance.

* SC asked the Uttar Pradesh Police not to take any coercive steps till August 21 in an FIR lodged in connection with the Enforcement Directorate probe into a money laundering case linked to the alleged Rs 2,000 crore liquor scam in Chhattisgarh. PTI ABA CK