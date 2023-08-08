Important cases heard by Supreme Court on August 8

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Aug 8: * "Public outcry will not affect our judicial decisions," the SC asserted, as it began weighing the legality of the remission granted to all the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

* SC said it will hear arguments on August 9 on the locus standi of multiple people who have filed PILs in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case and the murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

* "Once we cease to be judges, whatever we say is just opinion and they are not binding," Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said when remarks of former CJI Ranjan Gogoi on basic structure doctrine made in Parliament were referred.