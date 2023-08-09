Important cases heard by Supreme Court on August 9

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, Aug 9: * The convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots told the SC that entertaining PILs by multiple people challenging their remission will open a "pandora's box" and set a dangerous precedent.

* SC judge Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra recused himself from hearing a plea filed by former JNU student Umar Khalid seeking bail in a UAPA case related to alleged conspiracy behind the riots here in February 2020. PTI ABA CK