Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Dec 13

13 Dec 2023
Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, December 13: * The SC held that the arbitration clause in an unstamped or insufficiently stamped agreement between parties is enforceable and such a defect is curable and does not render the contract invalid. * Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud Wednesday assured the counsel for Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra that he would take a call on the urgent listing of her plea challenging her expulsion from the Lok Sabha.

* The SC ordered the transfer of several FIRs related to the Bitcoin scam to the CBI for further investigation and filing of charge sheets.

* The SC said crop residue burning, which affects air quality in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), "must stop", and underlined the need for judicial monitoring to ensure people do not face the same scenario every winter. PTI MNR MNR VN VN

