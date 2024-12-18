Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Dec 18

Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Wednesday, December 18: * Court says it was "pitiable" that some retired high court judges were getting pension ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 * SC gives 6 accused two weeks to respond to CBI plea to transfer trial in the 1989 Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping and the 1990 Srinagar shootout cases from Jammu to New Delhi * Punjab government informs SC that though meetings were held with Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on an indefinite fast at Khanauri border, and other farmers, they had refused to interact with its high-powered committee * SC recommends the Centre create a comprehensive policy for governance and management of community-protected forests, known as sacred groves * SC questions why Jharkhand CID was probing two BJP MPs when it was DGCA's responsibility to look into allegations they had forced air traffic control to allow their aircraft to take off after sunset * SC says there cannot be "straitjacket formula" for entire country over establishment of Gram Nyayalayas as situation may differ from state to state PTI PKS TIR TIR