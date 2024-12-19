Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Dec 19

Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Thursday, December 19: * SC refused to hear a contempt plea against UP authorities over Yati Narsinghanand's proposed "Dharam Sansad" event in Ghaziabad and asked it to keep a watch.

* Saying the daily generation of 3,000 tonne of untreated solid waste was a "disastrous situation" and a "shocking state of affairs" in Delhi, SC pulled up the Delhi chief secretary and sought government's explanation.

* Irom Sharmila also continued with her protest under medical supervision, SC said while asking the Punjab government to convince 70-year-old farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on an indefinite fast, to undergo health examination.

* SC said a tree census will be carried out in Delhi and the central empowered committee would approve any request for felling 50 trees or more.

* SC questioned the West Bengal government why it had created supernumerary posts of teachers and non-teaching staffs instead of weeding out persons who were allegedly appointed illegally.

* SC directed the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments to impose complete ban on firecrackers until further orders. PTI PKS NB NB