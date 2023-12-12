Important cases heard by Supreme Court on December 12

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, December 12: * The SC reserved its order on petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act related to the granting of Indian citizenship to illegal immigrants in Assam.

* The SC permitted the felling of 12 trees in the Taj Trapezium Zone for entry and exit to a new petrol pump in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district while brushing aside the claims of an applicant seeking action against the alleged illegal removal of trees in the area.

* The CBI assailed in the SC statutory bail granted by courts below to former Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) promoters Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj in connection with a multi-crore rupees bank loan scam case.

* The SC deferred until January 3, 2024, the hearing on CBI's plea challenging the Bombay High Court order granting bail to former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in a loan fraud case.

* Nearly 37 years after the killing of eight people at a wedding reception in Bihar's Rohtas district, the SC has dismissed the appeals of four persons against their conviction.

* The SC asked TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and the Andhra Pradesh police to not make any public statements with regard to the FiberNet case.