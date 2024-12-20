Important cases heard by Supreme Court on December 20

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, December 20: * SC ruled that Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway will be toll-free as it dismissed plea by private firm challenging 2016 decision of Allahabad High Court order asking it to stop collecting toll from commuters * SC left it to Punjab government officials and doctors to decide on hospitalisation of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on indefinite hunger strike * SC directed Maharashtra government to inform if there was any proposal to fell more trees in Mumbai's Aarey forest * SC agreed to examine NIA plea against bail to 17 accused PFI members in 2022 murder case of RSS leader Srinivasan in Palakkad district of Kerala * SC issued notice to Punjab poll panel on pleas alleging that candidates of opposition parties, BJP, Congress and SAD, were systematically prevented from filing nominations for upcoming Patiala Municipal Corporation elections by ruling Aam Aadmi Party * SC said it was important to establish proof of direct or indirect acts of instigation by accused to attract abetment of suicide offence * SC directed Centre to file fresh status report within period of two weeks in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case * SC said plea alleging illegal construction activities and felling of trees near Rajaji National Park in Uttarakhand was prima facie "sponsored" * SC granted bail to two more convicts in connection with massacre of 38 persons at Hashimpura in UP by Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel * SC termed as shocking the disappearance of 41 files related to First Information Reports in idol theft cases from police custody and sought an explanation from Tamil Nadu government * SC said plea seeking policy for verification of electronic voting machines will be heard by bench headed by Justice Dipankar Datta in January next year * SC said its 2020 verdict ordering owners of private properties and resorts to vacate lands falling in elephant corridor in Nilgiris had attained finality. PTI PKS PKS SZM SZM