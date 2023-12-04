Important cases heard by Supreme Court on December 4

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, December 4: * SC asked the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to give its view on whether iron ore mining in Odisha can be capped, keeping sustainable development and intergenerational equity in mind * SC extended till December 11 the interim bail granted to former Delhi minister Satyendar Kumar Jain in a money laundering case * SC sought to know from the central government the progress made towards constructing a new high court complex at Jammu * SC protected a journalist against any possible coercive action in connection with an FIR lodged against her for tweets on the ethnic violence in Manipur. PTI ABA SZM