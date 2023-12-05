Important cases heard by Supreme Court on December 5

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, December 5: * A five-judge SC bench commenced hearing on 17 petitions to examine the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act relating to illegal immigrants in Assam.

* Some things are best left unsaid, SC judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul said when some lawyers alleged sudden deletion from the cause list of pleas related to alleged delay by the Centre in acting on the collegium's recommendations on elevation and transfer of high court judges.

* SC agreed to examine a plea for quashing a provision of the surrogacy law which bars single unmarried women from having children through surrogacy. PTI ABA DIV DIV