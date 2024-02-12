Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Feb 12

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, February 12: * SC said it will list the plea of the Uddhav Thackeray faction challenging Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's order declaring the Shiv Sena bloc led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the "real political party" after the outfit's split in June 2022.

* SC extended the interim bail granted to Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence which claimed eight lives.

* SC sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea challenging a recommendation by the Lyngdoh Committee which stipulates that a student cannot contest more than once for the post of an office bearer of a student union.

* SC refused to entertain a PIL challenging the practice of appointing deputy chief ministers and said this does not breach the Constitution.

* SC extended the stay imposed by the Bombay High Court on the operation of its order granting bail to activist Gautam Navlakha in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

* SC dismissed a plea by the Tamil Nadu Football Association challenging a Madras High Court order appointing a committee to look into the affairs of the football body till a new administrative panel is appointed.

* SC fixed for February 26 the hearing of the Andhra Pradesh government's plea against a high court order granting regular bail to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development corporation scam case.

* SC sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea challenging the Delhi High Court judgement which upheld the validity of a provision of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act mandating that whatever companies save in tax they must reduce in price.

* SC disposed of the CBI's plea challenging last year's Bombay High Court order granting interim bail to former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her businessman-husband Deepak Kochhar in the loan fraud case. PTI ABA CK