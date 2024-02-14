Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Feb 14

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, February 14: * Former JNU scholar and activist Umar Khalid withdrew his bail plea from SC in a case lodged against him under anti-terror law UAPA over his alleged involvement in the conspiracy behind the northeast Delhi riots of February 2020, saying he will try his luck before the trial court.

* Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has moved the SC against a Karnataka High Court order that has dismissed his plea to quash an FIR lodged against him and others in 2022 in relation to a protest march.

* Sixty-two babies were born in West Bengal jails over the last four years and most of the women inmates who gave birth to them were expecting when brought to prison, the SC has been informed. PTI ABA NB