Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Feb 16

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, February 16: * SC agreed to consider listing a PIL seeking a court-monitored CBI or SIT probe into the violence in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali village.

* SC said it will consider for early listing a plea of Sharad Pawar challenging an Election Commission order recognising the Ajit Pawar-led faction as the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

* SC ordered clubbing a fresh plea challenging the validity of certain provisions of the 2019 law, which make the practice of instant divorce through Triple Talaq a punishable offence, with those already pending with the court.

* SC expanded the scope of the district level committees, which it has ordered to be constituted to assess the infrastructure and current capacity of jails across the country, so that issues related to women prisoners are addressed holistically.

* The AAP has told the SC that it has not "encroached" the land of the Delhi High Court at Rouse Avenue here and that the space was allotted to it in 2015.