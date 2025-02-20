Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Feb 20

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, February 20: * SC stayed the Lokpal order on entertaining complaints against sitting high court judges saying it was "something very, very disturbing" and concerned the independence of the judiciary.

* SC denied bail to gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli, who is serving life imprisonment in a murder case.

* SC said it was the duty of the advocates-on-record to be "cautious and careful" in filing pleas and it would serve no purpose it they only lent their names to petitions.

* SC said that the state's officials could be "under pressure" but not the judiciary after the Maharashtra government questioned the correctness of a judicial officer's report on the allotment of e-rickshaw licences in Matheran, a hill station.

* SC refused to hear a plea which claimed Maharashtra authorities flouted the top court's verdict on the demolition of properties.

* A serious introspection is required in the system for designation of lawyers as senior advocates, SC said while referring the issue to Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna for deciding whether a larger bench needs be constituted to decide the issues related to it. PTI PKS NB