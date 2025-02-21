Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Feb 21

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, February 21: * SC sought responses from the Maharashtra and Assam governments on YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani's plea seeking to quash or transfer to Mumbai an FIR filed over the alleged obscene utterances made during an episode of India's Got Latent show aired recently.

* SC recalled its order asking police to complete a probe against MLA Abbas Ansari in a case under the Gangsters Act within 10 days and instead sought to know whether any investigation was pending against him.

* SC pulled up the Assam government while hearing a case against a man accused of transporting beef and it "should have better things to do" than running after such persons.

* SC was informed by the Chhattisgarh government that it would not take any coercive steps against former advocate general Satish Chandra Verma in relation to the NAN scam case.

* SC directed jailed JKLF chief Yasin Malik to appear in a Jammu court from Tihar Jail through video-conferencing on March 7.

* SC refused to hear a plea to include a community in the list of scheduled castes in all states in the country.

* SC asked the Centre and others to respond to a plea seeking measures to improve the health of the tribal population in the country.

* SC dismissed the bail plea of an accused in an alleged narco terrorism case, relating to the seizure of 532 kilogram of heroin and 52 kilogram of mixed narcotics worth Rs 2,700 crore at Attari.

* SC expressed reservations over the Delhi High Court passing 30 to 40 pages anticipatory bail orders and said it was "something disgusting".

* SC agreed to examine a plea of Dalit christian villagers of Tiruchirapalli district in Tamil Nadu alleging caste-based atrocities, untouchability and discrimination in Kottapalayam Parish area.

* SC stayed an order appointing state-owned NBCC as the project management consultant to complete debt-ridden realty firm Supertech Ltd's 16 housing projects at nearly Rs 9,500 crore cost.

* SC sought CBI's response on the bail plea of former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, facing corruption charges in the cash-for-jobs case. PTI PKS PKS NB NB