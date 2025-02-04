Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Feb 4

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, February 4: * Observing it couldn't be a court of "first instance", the SC refused to hear pleas against the amendments in UAPA provisions empowering the state to designate individuals as terrorists and seize properties.

* "Are you waiting for some muhurat", the SC asked the Assam government, which was censured for keeping persons declared foreigners in detention centres indefinitely and not deporting them.

* The SC said "strong measures" were required to infuse purity, fairness, autonomy and independence in Indian sports federations and oust persons who "monopolised" such bodies with vested interest * The Punjab government opposed in the SC a plea by Jagtar Singh Hawara, who is serving life term in the killing of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in 1995, seeking his transfer from Delhi's Tihar jail to any prison in Punjab.

* The SC allowed the Karnataka High Court to proceed with the recruitment of 158 civil judges despite a state government circular prohibiting it. PTI MNL MNL NB NB