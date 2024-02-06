Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Feb 6

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, February 6: * SC said it will examine the validity of 2004 judgement whether states are empowered to make a sub-classification in the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes for grant of specific quota for some castes under the quota meant for SCs and STs.

*SC asked former Lok Sabha MP Anand Mohan, a murder convict who was granted remission by the Bihar government last year, to surrender his passport and record his presence at the local police station every fortnight.

*SC posted for May 1 an appeal filed by the CBI and others challenging the discharge of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other officials in the SNC Lavalin case. PTI PKS RPA