Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Feb 7

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, February 7: * The SC, examining whether states can sub-classify scheduled castes and scheduled tribes for grant of quota inside quota, said all SCs and STs may not be homogenous in terms of their sociological, economic, education and social status.

Advertisment

* The Ajit Pawar faction filed a caveat in SC seeking a hearing if the Sharad Pawar group moves before it challenging an Election Commission order recognising the party led by the Maharashtra deputy chief minister as the real Nationalist Congress Party.

* The SC collegium headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud recommended the name of Gujarat High Court judge N V Anjaria as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

* SC asked its registry officials to comply with a recent order of the court in which it was directed that the practice of mentioning the caste or religion of litigants must be shunned. PTI PKS RPA