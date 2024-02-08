Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Feb 8

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, February 8: *SC, examining whether states can sub-classify the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for the grant of a quota within a quota, said the state governments cannot be selective in granting reservation benefits to backward classes as it will lead to a dangerous trend of appeasement.

*SC said the curative pleas against the 2013 judgement, which had re-criminalised consensual gay sex in private, have become "infructuous" keeping in mind the subsequent 2018 verdict decriminalising the act. PTI PKS RPA