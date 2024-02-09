Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Feb 9

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, February 9: * SC said it cannot consider TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's plea that a direction be issued for suitable action against Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay for his "continuous politically motivated interviews".

* SC slammed the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday for not counselling students who were allegedly instructed by their school teacher to slap a Muslim boy for not doing his homework.

* SC agreed to hear in detail the curative plea of the Centre and the Airport Authority of India against its judgement that had paved the way for the GMR Airports to upgrade and operate Nagpur's Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport.

* If judges can go to the National Judicial Academy for training, why not lawyers,SC said while asserting that all advocates should undergo compulsory training and they should not be allowed to practise unless they have a certificate from a recognised law university.

* SC questioned whether the Preamble of the Constitution could be amended while keeping the date of adoption, November 26, 1949 intact.

* SC agreed to hear a petition which sought to know whether the specification of 'life sentence' would mean the entire life or can it be commuted or remitted by powers under section 432 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

* SC told the Delhi government that it would consider listing the plea challenging the central government's law establishing pre-eminence of the lieutenant governor over the elected dispensation in controlling services in the national capital.

* SC refused to entertain a plea for initiation of contempt proceedings against Election Commission officials for not making "clarificatory" changes in its forms which seek Aadhaar numbers for enrolling new voters and updating details of old ones.

* SC agreed to hear a petition seeking transfer of trial in the 2015 cash-for-vote scam case, in which Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is an accused, from the state to Bhopal.

* SC quashed an order passed by single-judge bench of Andhra Pradesh High Court which had voiced strong disapproval over Supreme Court Collegium for transfer of two Chief Justices and castigated Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for his apparent attempts to undermine the High Court. PTI PKS CK