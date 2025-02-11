Important cases heard by Supreme Court on February 11

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, February 11: * The SC sought the Election Commission of India's response on the pleas seeking verification of the burnt memory and symbol loading units in EVMs in compliance of its judgement.

* Lottery distributors are not liable to pay service tax to the Union government, the Supreme Court held on Tuesday while dismissing an appeal of the Centre on the issue.

* The SC rapped Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam for failing to take steps to tap 38 drains, resulting in untreated sewage flowing directly into the Yamuna.

* The SC said it was everyone's constitutional duty to protect trees and public authorities should be meticulous and not seek more trees to be felled than necessary.

* The SC directed a Moradabad court to decide within six months the appeal of Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan, son of SP leader Azam Khan, in a 2008 criminal case.

* The SC set aside a Gauhati High Court order for round-the-clock manning of ATMs to ensure one customer entry at a time.

* The SC said it was not feasible to micro-manage cases of of mob lynching while sitting in Delhi and disposed of a plea raising related concerns, particularly cow vigilantism against Muslims. PTI SJK HIG