Important cases heard by Supreme Court on February 12

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, February 12: * Are we not creating "class of parasites", SC asked and slammed practice of political parties announcing freebies ahead of polls, saying people were not willing to work as they were getting free ration and money * Months before his superannuation, SC directed removal of chairperson of National Commission for Homoeopathy, saying his appointment was illegal * SC dismissed plea of Indrani Mukerjea, accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora, against ruling denying her permission to travel abroad * No child will be discriminated against in education, SC said while fixing for next week plea seeking direction to Centre and Delhi government to grant Rohingya refugees in city access to public schools and hospitals * SC directed Sahara India Commercial Corporation and SEBI to conduct meeting along with two Mumbai-based property consultants to explore terms and conditions on which Sahara Group's Versova land can be sold to get maximum value to return investors' money * SC clarified nursery and elementary schools in country should be in buildings built according to local bye-laws * Centre informed SC that it recently notified Unified Pension Scheme which might address concerns of judicial officers * SC fixed February 19 to hear pleas against appointment of chief election commissioner and election commissioners under 2023 law, saying if anything happens in interregnum, consequences are bound to follow.