Important cases heard by Supreme Court on February 13

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, February 13: *The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the key legal question whether courts can modify arbitral awards under the 1996 law on arbitration and conciliation should be left to the wisdom of the legislature keeping in mind evolving arbitration requirements of the nation.

*The tussle between the Centre and the Delhi government might have ended with the change in guard, but that does not mean they would be proactive in resolving the air pollution crisis, the Supreme Court on Thursday said.

*The SC granted anticipatory bail to Telugu actor Mohan Babu in an alleged case of assault of a journalist.

*The SC ordered the dissolution of the Chander Mohan Jha University in Meghalaya upholding the state government's 2014 decision to shut down the institution over allegations of "mismanagement, maladministration, indiscipline, fraudulent intent and failure" in the accomplishment of the objectives of the varsity.

*Litigants must come with clean hands before the court to claim equity, the Supreme Court on Thursday said while deprecating the "forum shopping" by a private firm embroiled in an over three-decade old case related to construction of a five-star hotel in a posh South Delhi locality.

*The SC has granted bail to former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan, who had challenged an order of the Allahabad High Court denying them bail in a machine theft case.

*The SC pulled up the ED for using the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to keep an accused in jail and questioned if the provision was "being misused" like the dowry law.