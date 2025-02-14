Important cases heard by Supreme Court on February 14

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, February 14: * The SC said the plea of influencer Ranveer Allahbadia against the FIRs lodged against him over his alleged distasteful comments during a programme on YouTube will be taken up in two-three days.

*The SC asked the Centre, the election commission and six political parties to respond in writing to the pleas seeking to bring them under the ambit of the Right to Information Act to ensure accountability and restricting black money during polls.

*The SC extended till March 17 protection from arrest to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination.

*The SC slammed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board for moving after two years against an order that quashed a showcause notice issued against Isha Foundation for allegedly flouting environmental norms.

*The SC dismissed a plea filed by the legal heir of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa seeking the return of the properties confiscated in a case against her and said abatement of proceedings did not mean she was acquitted of the crime.

*The SC said the courts could not direct the legislature to enact a law in a particular manner.

*The SC refused to hear a plea against a notification, which made permanent resident certificates mandatory for applying for jobs in Tripura government departments.

*Samajwadi Party leader and Kairana MP Iqra Choudhary has moved the SC for an effective implementation of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 which mandates the religious character of a place to be maintained as it existed on August 15, 1947.

*In a jolt to telecom majors including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, the SC has refused to review its 2021 order rejecting their pleas for rectification of alleged errors in calculation of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues payable by them.

*The SC refused to order reservation on caste lines in the lawyers body elections saying without any empirical data, it will open a pandora box.

*The SC refused to grant protection from arrest to absconding Nishant Aggarwal, a key accused in the GST fraud case in Noida who is stranded at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia following revocation of his Indian passport. PTI SJK RHL