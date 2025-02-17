Important cases heard by Supreme Court on February 17

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, February 17: * Expressing displeasure over filing of several pleas on the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, SC said a three-judge bench will hear in April the pending post-notice petitions related to the 1991 law which mandates the religious character of a place to be maintained as it existed on August 15, 1947.

* SC directed Uttar Pradesh authorities to respond as to why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them for razing a portion of a mosque at Kushinagar in alleged disobedience of the apex court's direction.

* The disposal of hazardous waste of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, which claimed 5,479 lives, near Indore came under SC's scanner which sought responses from the Centre, Madhya Pradesh and its pollution control board.

* SC reinstated Solan Mayor Usha Sharma in her post for the remainder of her tenure while terming her disqualification a case of "political goondaism".

* The Delhi government informed SC that it will file six appeals challenging acquittals in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases.

* SC appointed the Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, to prepare an action plan for enhancing the national capital's green cover and gave it one month to file an affidavit setting out timelines and the requirement of funds.

* SC agreed to examine a Bihar Police woman officer's plea against a Patna High Court order quashing the FIR against an IPS officer she has accused of raping her on the false promise of marriage. * SC indicated that it may order a CBI probe into alleged illegal construction in the busy Chandni Chowk area of Delhi and failure of the MCD to check it.

* Show some courtesy to the court, SC said while flagging that law officers or lawyers on behalf of the Centre were not present before it during the hearing of a suit filed by the West Bengal government.

* Two days after a stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station claimed 18 lives and left 15 others injured, a PIL was filed in SC seeking immediate action to prevent such disasters in the future.

* The Uttar Pradesh government told SC that it is amending laws to shed the colonial mindset of conferring ex-officio positions in cooperative societies and trusts to the spouses or family members of the state bureaucrats.

* SC agreed to consider a plea of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) relating to its power to issue show cause notices, investigate and penalise the misconduct of chartered accountants and accounting firms.

* SC clarified its earlier order relating to the eligibility criteria for women candidates in the district bar associations of Delhi, saying there should be a mix of experience and youth.

